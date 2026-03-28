“No Kings Day" protests draw thousands across Tampa Bay for the third time

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The Brief Thousands rallied across Tampa Bay as part of the third "No Kings Day" protest in less than a year. Demonstrations stretched from Sarasota to Lakeland, with large turnouts in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Protesters voiced concerns over leadership, women’s rights, immigration policies, and division in the U.S.



Protesters across the Tampa Bay Area joined thousands nationwide, and around the world, in a coordinated "No Kings Day" demonstration, calling for change and unity.

The backstory:

Organizers say this marks the third nonviolent day of action in the past 10 months, with previous protests in June and October drawing some of the largest single-day crowds in U.S. history. Many participants said turnout this time felt even larger locally.

What we know:

From Sarasota to Lakeland, and across Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, thousands took to the streets in solidarity.

In St. Petersburg, demonstrators lined several blocks near the Tyrone Square area, chanting and holding signs with a consistent message: "No kings in America."

Similar scenes unfolded later in downtown Tampa, where crowds gathered peacefully.

What they're saying:

Protesters described the events as both energizing and urgent.

"The people, united, will never be defeated," one crowd chanted.

Others said the growing turnout reflects rising frustration and a desire to be heard. "We’re seeing people who are no longer going to stand for what’s happening," said Cheri Sauter in St. Pete.

For some, the demonstrations were deeply personal.

"I don’t want women to lose everything we have fought literally centuries for," said St. Petersburg protester Mary Wiley.

Another protester said she attended to speak out against immigration enforcement and recent deaths she believes need more scrutiny.

Big picture view:

Participants said the protests reflect broader concerns about the state of democracy and growing political division.

Some expressed fear about the country’s direction, while others said they attended simply to find community and promote positivity.

"You’re much stronger together," said Tampa protester Dennis Holland. "Just showing up creates good, positive energy."

The other side:

In the past, former President Donald Trump has criticized these protests, calling them "very small" and "ineffective".