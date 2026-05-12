Tampa leaders, WWE star Titus O’Neil promote alternative event for young people amid 'teen takeover' trend

The Brief Tampa police say they are preparing for two possible "teen takeover" events planned in Tampa this weekend after violence erupted at Curtis Hixon Park last week. Twenty-two people were arrested during last Friday’s takeover, including a 12-year-old, and officers confiscated guns and drugs. Police Chief Lee Bercaw joined community leaders and WWE star Titus O’Neil Tuesday to encourage teens to avoid the gatherings and instead attend a supervised event in East Tampa.



Tampa police are offering an alternative event for teenagers Friday, as they are prepared for two more possible "teen takeover" events this weekend after last Friday’s gathering at Curtis Hixon Park turned violent and led to dozens of arrests.

The backstory:

Police say they have seen social media flyers promoting two "teen takeovers" planned this weekend in Tampa.

The warning comes after chaos unfolded at Curtis Hixon Park last Friday night when officers say fights broke out and spilled into nearby streets.

Investigators arrested 22 people during the incident, with the youngest person arrested just 12 years old. Officers also confiscated two guns and drugs during the response.

"We've seen the post about more takeovers happening this weekend, and that's why we're taking a very proactive stance," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Police say officers are preparing for a strong law enforcement presence if the events move forward.

"Community policing is my priority. But if we have to take action, I don't hesitate," Bercaw said.

The Tampa Police Department says these so-called "teen takeovers" are part of a viral social media trend where large groups of teens gather in public spaces, often leading to fights and other criminal activity.

Safer alternative

On Tuesday, Chief Bercaw joined WWE star and Tampa community advocate Titus O’Neil along with other local leaders to record a public service announcement aimed at discouraging teens from attending the planned gatherings.

The video encourages young people to make safer choices and avoid situations that could lead to arrests or violence.

The PSA also promotes an alternative event Friday night at the NFL YET Center in East Tampa, where organizers say supervised sports, games, food and other activities will be available from 8 p.m. through midnight.

Officials say the goal is to provide teens with a safer environment during the summer months.

What they're saying:

"I think the bigger upsetting part about it is that the adults are not being responsible enough to know where these kids are and who they're with," O’Neil said.

At a Tuesday news conference, Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback argued the incidents should be treated more seriously.

"The law enforcement officers that I spoke to over the weekend, including right here in Tampa, looked at that and view that ‘teen takeover’ language as a sugarcoating, as a watering down, that absolves rioters of real culpability," Fishback said.

Others say community partnerships are the better long-term approach.

"We have very good agencies right here locally in Tampa and throughout the Tampa Bay area that do a tremendous job year-round of building these relationships," O’Neil said. "And I don't think that we should have a knee-jerk reaction when each situation come[s] up."

What's next:

Tampa police say officers will be prepared to respond if either planned takeover event takes place this weekend.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

"We'll be out there in full force and the safety of our community is our top priority, and we won't hesitate to make arrests if that's what we need to do," Bercaw said.

Police and community leaders are continuing to encourage families to monitor teens’ social media activity and consider safer alternatives, like the NFL YET Center event in East Tampa.