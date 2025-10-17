'No Kings' protests happening across the Tampa Bay area on Saturday

The Brief "No Kings" protests are happening across the Tampa Bay area on Saturday. The nationwide protests aim to demonstrate disapproval of the Trump administration. The first "No Kings Day" happened on June 14 as a response to President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.



Millions of people across the nation are expected to take to the streets on Saturday for another "No Kings" protest to demonstrate their disapproval of the Trump administration.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, many protests are planned at many locations.

Tyrone Square 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Gulfport Casino 10:30 a.m. to noon

Duke Energy Trail overpass 10 a.m. to noon

Clearwater mall area at Gulf to Bay & Park Place Blvd. 10 a.m. to noon

Largo Central Park at East Bay Dr and Seminole Blvd 10 a.m. to noon

Sun City Center 10 a.m. to noon

Cortez Rd. in Bradenton 10 a.m. to noon

Plant City (location TBD) 10 a.m. to noon

State Route 50 & Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill 10 a.m. to noon

Little Rd. in Pasco Trinity noon to 2 p.m.

N Florida Ave. in Lakeland 1 to 3 p.m.

Tampa City Hall 4 to 7 p.m.

The backstory:

"No Kings Day" is a day of defiance to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to Indivisible.

The movement's website says that it is a nonprofit coalition of political action groups.

The first "No Kings Day" happened on June 14 as a response to President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

