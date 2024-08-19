No plans for special session in Tallahassee to address Florida's 'condo crisis'

State leaders in Tallahassee are rejecting calls for a special session to address what critics call a crisis facing condo owners in Florida.

In a letter, State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said lawmakers can wait until after the November election to take up the issue.

The debate surrounds a Florida law that requires any three-story, 30-year-old condo – or 25 years if it's near saltwater – to be inspected for structural integrity by the end of this year, and then every ten years after that.

The legislature passed the measure in response to the 2021 condo collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people.

Inspections and repairs could cost condo associations millions of dollars, with much of the burden being passed on to owners of the units in the form of special assessments and higher monthly fees.

Prior to leaders scrapping the idea of a special session, former State Sen. Jeff Brandes urged the legislature to take immediate action to avoid financial devastation for some condo owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could call a session before lawmakers are scheduled to meet again next March, but last month, he left it up to them to decide whether it's needed.

