North Port considers 18-month moratorium on data centers as details emerge for data center development site

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The Brief North Port commissioners are reviewing a massive data center proposal as residents voice intense concerns over water, wildlife, and environmental impacts. The City Commission advanced an 18-month data center moratorium on Monday night following hours of public comment at a packed meeting. Officials are holding an informational workshop Thursday evening, with a final vote on the development pause expected Sept. 22.



North Port commissioners are considering an 18-month moratorium on data centers while a multi-building application remains under review, drawing strong public outcry over environmental risks.

North Port data center moratorium

What we know:

North Port city leaders are reviewing a proposal for a 7-building data center complex covering 896,000 square feet. The proposal includes 123,000 square feet dedicated to office space. City documents reveal the project would impact just over 4.5 acres of wetlands.

Earlier this week on Monday, hundreds of residents packed a city commission meeting that stretched late into the night. Commissioners voted to advance an 18-month moratorium on data centers. An amendment allows the current application to continue through the development-review process without giving it final approval.

Resident environmental concerns

What they're saying:

Local residents expressed deep anxiety over potential damage to the surrounding environment and water supply. Pam Tokarz noted a large slough runs in front of her house as part of the watershed. "It’s a lot of big unknowns, we don’t know about the water," Tokarz said. "I’m personally concerned about the water because the big slough runs right in front of my house, and it’s part of the water shed. This data center will be part of our watershed. I’m concerned about the aquifer."

Other neighbors warned of severe impacts on local trees and protected animal species. Robin San Vicente described potential cascading harm. "The tree canopy will be lost in that area, the wildlife where we have protected species zones in that area will be subject to disruptions all sorts of health issues," San Vicente said. "It will affect everything. Everything will be a domino effect. Not just the wildlife and our environment will supper. We are going to suffer."

North Port development future

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly confirmed which company submitted the application or what specific type of data center would be operated at the site. Details remain unclear regarding the full extent of potential environmental damage.

Commissioners are holding a public workshop Thursday evening to share information and hear public feedback. Leaders will likely take a final vote on the proposed 18-month moratorium on Sept. 22.