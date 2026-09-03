Small aircraft crashes, catches fire in Hillsborough County: HCFR

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The Brief Emergency crews rushed to a scene in Hillsborough County after a small aircraft crashed and caught fire, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Firefighters extinguished the flames and remain on the scene, though the exact location and cause of the crash remain unknown. HCFR plans to release photos, video and official updates as the investigation continues.



Crews are at the scene after a small aircraft crashed and caught fire in Hillsborough County, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says firefighters arrived at the scene where an aircraft was fully engulfed in flames. Crews extinguished the fire and remain at the scene. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is also at the scene assisting HCFR.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information about where exactly the crash happened, whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

What's next:

HCFR said officials will be speaking to the media at 7601 U.S. Highway 301 North in the East Lake-Orient Park area.

Officials said additional information, photos and video from the scene will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to update this story as more information is released.