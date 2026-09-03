Dengue response: Low-flying helicopters to spray Tampa neighborhoods

The Brief The Pasco County Mosquito Control District is helping Hillsborough County fight the spread of locally acquired dengue fever with aerial mosquito treatments Thursday morning. Helicopters are scheduled to treat parts of the Wellswood, Riverside Heights and East Tampa neighborhoods beginning around 8 a.m., weather permitting. Officials say the operation is part of a broader regional response as multiple Tampa Bay area counties expand mosquito control efforts amid Florida's largest cluster of locally acquired dengue cases.



Residents in parts of Tampa can expect to see and hear low-flying helicopters Thursday morning as the Pasco County Mosquito Control District joins Hillsborough County's response to locally acquired dengue fever.

Hillsborough dengue mosquito spraying

What we know:

The PCMCD is providing specialized aerial mosquito-control assistance in coordination with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management and public health officials as the region works to slow the spread of dengue.

Weather permitting, aerial operations are scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. Thursday over portions of the Wellswood, Riverside Heights and East Tampa neighborhoods.

Officials say helicopters will apply Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), a naturally occurring bacterium that targets mosquito larvae before they become biting adults. The product is EPA-registered for mosquito control and officials say it does not harm people, pets, fish, birds or beneficial insects.

Residents may notice helicopters flying lower than normal, making multiple passes over neighborhoods and businesses, along with increased helicopter noise. Officials say those flight patterns are expected and are necessary to effectively treat standing-water breeding areas.

Bay Area dengue outbreak

Why you should care:

The operation comes as the Bay Area has emerged as the state's primary hotspot for locally acquired dengue transmission.

PREVIOUS: Bay Area dengue cases rise to 33 as mosquito spraying ramps up

According to a regional health summary based on Florida Department of Health surveillance, the Tampa Bay region accounts for 33 of Florida's 41 locally acquired dengue cases, including 30 cases in Hillsborough County and three in Pinellas County. The report also says every dengue-positive mosquito pool identified statewide this year has been found in Hillsborough County.

Pinellas County has also expanded mosquito control operations in response to rising case numbers, with officials warning that "dengue does not stop at county lines."

Regional dengue tracking

By the numbers:

8 a.m.: Planned start time for Thursday's aerial treatments, weather permitting.

33: Locally acquired dengue cases reported across the Tampa Bay region.

30: Locally acquired cases reported in Hillsborough County.

3: Locally acquired cases reported in Pinellas County.

Inter-county mosquito mutual aid

The backstory:

Thursday's operation is the latest example of counties working together to combat mosquito-borne illness.

Last month, the Manatee County Mosquito Control District entered into a state-approved mutual aid agreement allowing its helicopters to conduct aerial mosquito treatments in Hillsborough County after officials cited increasing locally acquired dengue cases and the strain on Hillsborough's mosquito control staff. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services approved up to six aerial missions under that agreement.

Officials continue urging residents to protect themselves by wearing insect repellent, eliminating standing water around their homes and wearing protective clothing when outdoors.

Spraying schedule extension

What's next:

The aerial treatment is expected to continue through Thursday and could extend into a second day depending on weather and operational conditions. Officials say residents do not need to leave their homes during the operation and should expect helicopters to make multiple passes over the treatment area.