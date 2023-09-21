2 North Port homes struck by lightning within minute of each other: NPFR

article

North Port Fire Rescue responded to two structure fires Thursday afternoon after two homes were struck by lightning within a minute of each other.

Fire officials responded to the first fire at 4:38 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Calgary Road. According to NPFR, lightning had struck either the roof or the antenna on it, causing insulation throughout the entire attic to smolder and char.

Photo courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Two adults were home when the fire began; fire officials said they made it outside with no injuries. There was no smoke damage throughout the home, and damage estimates are pending.

Authorities responded to the second structure fire at 4:39 p.m. around two to three miles away in the 2700 block of Industry Ave. According to NPFR, two adults and three children were home when lightning struck the residence.

Photo courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Five dogs, two cats, and six sugar gliders were also in the home at the time of the lightning strike; two of the dogs did not survive the incident.

Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement from the attached garage with fire present in the attic. Damage estimates are also pending for this residence.