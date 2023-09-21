Shallow grave where teen daughter’s body was found becomes focus in father’s murder trial

The shallow grave site were a teenagers remains were discovered, six years ago in a nature preserve, was the focus Thursday in the murder trial of Nahshon Shannon.

He’s the Riverview father accused of killing his teenage daughter during an argument, and the jury was taken directly to the crime scene.

FDLE analyst Ashley Tilka, testified that she examined several pieces of evidence, including a plastic bag that had clear tape around it. She said she found his daughter Janessa‘s DNA, but not much else.

"Essentially there just wasn’t enough there to make any conclusions," said Tilka.

Which told the jury that Shannon‘s DNA was not there.

Later, another FDLE forensic analyst testified that he didn’t have much luck either. Jerry Cirino examined a roll of clear tape taken from Shannon‘s garage and compared it to the cuts and edge marks from the evidence tape found at the crime scene, but he found no match.

Prosecutor said on July 1, 2017, Janessa was killed by Shannon during an argument. She had been staying with her father because of behavioral issues.

In fact, the night before her father picked her up from her mother's house, Janessa had snuck out through her bedroom window to see an older boy and stayed out all night. Janessa‘s mother, Michelle Mosley testified that she did everything she could to protect her kids.

"I can’t force my kids. I can’t watch them all night long. So, they’re teenagers they’re going to do what teenagers do," said Mosley.

The jury has a lot to consider on the evidence there and the evidence that’s not there. Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Thursday. The defense will begin their case on Friday.

Shannon is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.