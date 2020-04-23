Ocean Spray Cranberries recalls Pink Lite Cranberry Juice drink

article

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc has recalled some 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink, the Food and Drug Adminstration announced Wednesday.

The drinks were recalled because they "may contain undeclared sulfites," a chemical compound used to preserve foods and prevent browning, "which were erroneously added by a contract manufacturer," the FDA said.

Undeclared sulfites are "frequently found in dried fruits, canned fruits and vegetables," according to the FDA, and they can be hazardous to sensitive individuals at certain levels and cause allergic reactions.

The recall was initiated after the company investigated consumer complaints of an "off" odor in the drinks in the recalled lot. A contract manufacturer revealed the manufacturing error following an analysis by food and safety personnel.

The drinks were distributed to retail wholesalers and online retailers. The can's universal product code (UPC) number is 031200036827, and it expires on Jan. 24, 2021, the FDA said.

More information about the recall can be found here. No other Ocean Spray products were affected.

