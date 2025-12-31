Naked Florida man accused of robbing meat market only wearing a mask left behind a trail of clothing

The Brief A Florida man who tried to only cover up his face is accused of walking into a Florida meat market in the nude and robbing it. Police reviewed surveillance video and said Kobe Watkins left a trail of clothing and other evidence along his route of travel. Watkins was charged with robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft and criminal mischief.



A Florida man who tried to only cover up his face is accused of walking into a Florida meat market in the nude and robbing it.

What we know:

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers were called to the BJ’s Meat Market on Main Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. on December 23 to investigate a reported robbery.

Employees told detectives that the suspect was completely nude except for a face covering.

READ: Ex-Marion County Fire workers claim 'roughhousing' happened often at Fire Station 21

Police reviewed surveillance video and said Kobe Watkins left a trail of clothing and other evidence along his route of travel.

Courtesy: Lake City Police Department

Watkins was taken for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

He has been charged with robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft and criminal mischief.

READ: Ex-Marion County Fire workers claim 'roughhousing' happened often at Fire Station 21

What they're saying:

"Incidents like this are unsettling, but our officers responded quickly, secured the scene, and worked with our partners to identify and arrest the suspect," Police Chief Gerald Butler. "We appreciate the swift assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the business employees that helped bring this to a safe resolution."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or report the information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.