Southbound lanes of U.S. 301 closed for deadly crash in Bradenton

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on U.S. 301 in Bradenton.

Troopers said the collision involves a "commercial motor vehicle" and a sedan. All southbound lanes of U.S. 301 are closed near 44th Avenue East. Traffic is being diverted at 30th Avenue East.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.