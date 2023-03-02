One month ago, Harriet the eagle disappeared from her famous Florida nest

For years, fans around the world would watch Harriet's eagle nest in southwest Florida and for the past month, all have wondered where the matriarch went. Since her disappearance one month ago, life in the famous nest has changed.

Her eaglets have grown in size. Her partner, M-15, has become a single dad, feeding both eaglets and protecting them from intruders. But recently, a new female eagle has been stopping by the nest.

M15 has allowed the stranger in, and she's even fed one of the eaglets.

Despite the positive news that the young ones and their father eagle have been doing well, people still wonder: Where did Harriet go?

In a Facebook post, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam operators wrote a short tribute to her:

"It’s been exactly one month since the last sighting of our beloved Harriet. While we may never know her final resting place; her legacy will continue to grow as we cherish the beautiful moments observed on the cameras and via ground photos over the past 12+ years. We love you Harriet! Forever in our Hearts, Flying High & Free."

The day Harriet disappeared

The eagle mother was last seen on Dick Pritchett Real Estate's Southwest Florida Eagle Cam on February 2. M-15 stood guard over the eaglets – who hatched just a month prior. The siblings are just two days apart.

An "intruder" appeared the very next day, but M-15 chased it away.

The father eagle has since adjusted his habits rather quickly in order to take care of the baby eagles.

"M-15 has been protecting his young and has even managed to bring food to the nest. He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young," according to the administrators of Dick Pritchett Real Estate's Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. "He is used to having his own time away from the nest - and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior."

They also said that although it is difficult for an eagle to raise young ones on its own, but M-15 has proven that it's not impossible.

The disappearance of Harriet has caught the attention of many in Florida. Some have posted flyers with pictures of Harriet and information on who to call if she is spotted. Florida's wildlife officials and the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife have been keeping an eye on the situation.

Both eaglets hatched in early January. Since then, hundreds have tuned into the live stream to check on the bald eagle family. Before Harriet disappeared, the parents have brought roadkill and fish heads to the nest to feed the baby eagles.

Days after Harriet went missing from her nest, locals said they were coming to terms with the future.

"We hope that people learn from her," said McSpadden. "It’s sad to think that this is the end of an era, but I think there could be another phase."

Harriet the eagle's history

The original eagle pair was first spotted at the current nest's location in 2006. Named Ozzie and Harriet, fans began watching the live stream of their mating season in 2012-2013.

Live-streaming video of the eagles' nest is being broadcast from various camera angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound. The nest is monitored by the Florida State Monitoring Program for 16 years. The cameras have been provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate.

However, Ozzie met an untimely end in 2015 and Harriet welcomed a new mate later that year.

Millions have watched the live streams to see Harriet, M15, and their new eaglets ever since.

Last year, the famous eagles' nest was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, but two days after the storm, Harriet and M15 began to rebuild. One stick turned into a new home. Three months later, the two eggs hatched and Harriet's family doubled.

Harriet and M-15 rebuild their nest after Ian.

M-15 and Harriet entered their eighth season as a mated pair at this nest.

The live stream can be watched here: dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam.