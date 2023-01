Southwest Florida eagle eggs could hatch any day; pip seen on one egg

article

The eggs of eagles Harriet and M-15 could hatch this week. A tiny crack – or pip – was spotted on one of the two eggs Tuesday morning.

Thousands are expected to once again log onto Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, hoping to catch a glimpse of Harriet, M15, and their eaglets. Live-streaming video of the eagles and their eggs are being broadcast from several angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the famous eagles' nests, but two days after the storm passed, the pair began to rebuild. That one stick turned into a new nest.

Now three months later, two eggs laid by Harriet could hatch anytime.

"It’s just been an amazing process and shows how resilient they are. It’s just everything coming at them and they’re just always natural instinct at their finest," said Pritchett McSpadden.

To watch the live feed visit: dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam.