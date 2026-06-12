One person hospitalized after shooting in Haines City, investigation underway: HCPD

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The Brief The Haines City Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at the Harbor City Apartments. HCPD said a call came in around 2:20 a.m. to report the shooting. One person has been hospitalized, their status is unknown.



The Haines City Police Department is investigating a shooting at Harbor City Apartments on Peninsular Drive.

Haines City shooting

What we know:

According to HCPD, a call came in at 2:20 a.m. about a shooting.

One person was shot at the Habor Court Apartments and was transported to the hospital, HCPD said.

The supervisor on scene said that there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unclear. It is also unknown how the shooting started.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.