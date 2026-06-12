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One person hospitalized after shooting in Haines City, investigation underway: HCPD

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published June 12, 2026 6:36 AM EDT
Published June 12, 2026 6:36 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Haines City Police Department is investigating a reported shooting at the Harbor City Apartments.
    • HCPD said a call came in around 2:20 a.m. to report the shooting.
    • One person has been hospitalized, their status is unknown.

HAINES CITY, Fla - The Haines City Police Department is investigating a shooting at Harbor City Apartments on Peninsular Drive.

Haines City shooting

What we know:

According to HCPD, a call came in at 2:20 a.m. about a shooting. 

One person was shot at the Habor Court Apartments and was transported to the hospital, HCPD said.

The supervisor on scene said that there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unclear. It is also unknown how the shooting started.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Haines City Police Department.

Polk CountyCrime and Public Safety