Expand / Collapse search

1 person injured in Sarasota shooting, police investigating

By
Published  October 27, 2024 11:25am EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - One person was shot and injured in an early morning shooting in Sarasota, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department says they responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Gillespie Avenue.

READ: 3 injured during shooting at Tampa deli and smoke shop, police investigating

The SPD says details remain limited as they continue to investigate the shooting.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: