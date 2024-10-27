1 person injured in Sarasota shooting, police investigating
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person was shot and injured in an early morning shooting in Sarasota, according to police.
The Sarasota Police Department says they responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Gillespie Avenue.
The SPD says details remain limited as they continue to investigate the shooting.
