1 person injured in Sarasota shooting, police investigating

One person was shot and injured in an early morning shooting in Sarasota, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department says they responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. on Oct. 27 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Gillespie Avenue.

The SPD says details remain limited as they continue to investigate the shooting.

