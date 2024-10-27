3 injured during shooting at Tampa deli and smoke shop, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were injured, and one person was shot at Ten Star Deli and Smoke Shop in Tampa on Saturday night, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of E MLK just before 7 p.m. When they arrived, three adult victims were found with non-life threatening injuries. TPD says one person was shot, and the other two victims were injured by glass.

According to the police department, it is still early in the investigation, but the incident appears to have stemmed from a disturbance inside the store.

Investigators say it was an isolated incident and the victims were not involved in the disturbance.

