One person killed in fatal Citrus County crash, police say

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Citrus County on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that a 16-year-old was driving eastbound on West Fort Island Trail, west of North Seabreeze Point, when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee while driving along a curve.

The vehicle departed the roadway and overturned multiple times, according to FHP.

When the car overturned, the driver and his seven-year-old brother were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, and the seven-year-old suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

An 18-year-old man from Hernando and a 15-year-old girl from Crystal River were also in the vehicle, according to FHP.

The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries while the 15-year-old was seriously injured, troopers said.



