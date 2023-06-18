Safety Harbor father accused of ‘vigorously’ shaking infant daughter

A Safety Harbor father has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said he was caught on camera shaking and hurting his four-month-old daughter.

On Saturday morning, deputies responded to reports of child abuse at a private residence in Safety Harbor.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found 26-year-old Donovan Hartzell in a bedroom with his daughter crying on the bed, according to authorities.

READ: Pasco authorities looking for three suspects in connection with Wiregrass Mall parking lot robbery

Deputies say that the mother called 911 after she saw Hartzell shaking and hurting their daughter.

The victim had visible red marks on her face, neck, arm, and chest, according to authorities.

Detectives say that the video provided by the mother shows Hartzell holding the victim by her shoulders and shaking her vigorously back and forth.

According to detectives, the video also shows Hartzell aggressively rubbing a blanket on the victim's face while she is crying.

READ:Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside St. Pete bank

The infant was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartzell was arrested and charged with Child Abuse.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail on Saturday without incident.



















