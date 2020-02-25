Opening statements begin in Sarasota 20 years after murder of Deborah Dalzell

Luke Fleming showed little emotion as opening statements began Tuesday morning in Sarasota County.

"You will hear that there is a complete DNA profile obtained for the genetic fingerprints of Deborah's killer," said Assistant State Attorney Art Jackman.

Jackman began building a case that will rely heavily on testimony from DNA experts.

"They were able to develop a DNA profile of a single [male] contributor," he explained.

Fleming in on trial for the murder of Deborah Dalzell, who was found inside her Sarasota County home March 29,1999.

Investigators said she was raped. They found her with a t-shirt wrapped around her neck and a sock lodged in her throat.

Nearly 20 years later, the state intends to explain how DNA left at the scene was matched to Fleming.

PREVIOUS: DNA leads to arrest in Sarasota woman's 1999 murder

Detectives say advances in DNA technology allowed them to build a DNA-based family tree and a profile of Dalzell’s killer, which ultimately crack the cold case.

It led them to a St. Petersburg man, 39-year-old Luke Fleming. He lived less than a mile from Dalzell back in 1999 and his DNA matched evidence at the crime scene.

"The odds of someone selected at random matching that profile is 1 in sextillion," said Jackman.

For Dalzell’s family, it’s been an especially long wait for justice.

“We have all waited over 19 years for this news – 19 years of graduations, weddings, new babies and family milestones that Deborah has missed,” said Dlazell's sister Peggy Thistle, back in 2018.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning at 9:30.