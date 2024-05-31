Orange peels could help improve cardiovascular health: UF researchers

Orange peels could be the key to improving cardiovascular health, according to new studies by researchers with the University of Florida.

Nearly 95% of Florida oranges are used for juice, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). But about half of those peels are used to feed cattle, and the rest goes to waste.

"We always want to find out something useful in orange peels," UF/IFAS researcher Dr. Yu Wang said.

With help from a $500,000 USDA grant, Wang and her team analyzed extract from orange peels.

During the digestion process, some foods can produce bad chemicals that are linked to cardiovascular disease. But Wang said her studies showed that consuming orange peel extract can help prevent the production of those bad chemicals in the body.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. In fact, one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Consuming orange peel extract shouldn’t replace overall healthy eating, but interested Floridians might consider taking supplements with orange peel extract, Wang said.

"People are using zest for their baking products, and people are using orange peel to make tea," Wang said when describing other ways to consume small amounts of orange peels.

"Now we can use the waste from the citrus industry to make a better heart." Wang added.

