Florida firefighter accused of sexual battery of teen arrested while wearing an 'I'm Him' T-shirt

A firefighter with the Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was arrested over the weekend in Brevard County, facing allegations of sexual assault of a teenager.

Pedro Luis Antuna, 26, was apprehended in Titusville wearing a T-shirt that read "I'm Him."

An Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS spokesperson confirmed that Antuna had been employed by the agency since 2021.

Pedro Antuna was arrested on allegations of sexual assault of a teenager while wearing an "I'm Him" t-shirt. (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

"On Sunday, May 12, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was informed by law enforcement partners that an arrest was made involving an individual employed by the department," the spokesperson told FOX 35 News. "In accordance with department and County policy, the individual has been placed on suspension with pay pending investigation and further proceedings by law enforcement."

Antuna is charged with sexual battery on an individual aged between 16 and 17.