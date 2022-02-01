Overturned fuel tanker shuts down Gandy Bridge, portion of Selmon Expressway in South Tampa

An overturned fuel tanker has police turning around cars on the Pinellas County side of the Gandy Boulevard Bridge and asking drivers to avoid the South Tampa area. Part of the Selmon Expressway has also been closed.

TAP PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE

The accident happened at Westshore Blvd. and Gandy Blvd. Tuesday afternoon, causing the Gandy Bridge to be shut down from Pinellas County in both directions, Tampa police said.

Additionally, the connector between the bridge and the Selmon Expressway has been closed, resulting in the toll road above the overturned tanker shutting down from the connector to downtown.

Police said the only open portion of the Selmon Expressway is between downtown Tampa and Brandon.

The closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Still shot of Gandy Bridge closure (Photo: FDOT)

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.