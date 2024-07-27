Palm Harbor man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 63-year-old Palm Harbor man was arrested after driving the wrong way and crashing into another vehicle in Clearwater Beach on Friday night, according to police.

Officials say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Mandalay Avenue at Papaya Street.

According to Clearwater police, Don Carr was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a 2024 Mazda SUV.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater

READ: Clearwater man hospitalized after car smashed into parked vehicle, officials say

Authorities say Carr was charged with DUI with property damage and booked in to the Pinellas County Jail after being checked out first at a local hospital.

The driver of the Mazda and the three small children who were in the SUV were not injured, according to officials. Police say Carr was also cited for driving the wrong way and careless driving.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter