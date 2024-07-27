Clearwater man hospitalized after car smashed into parked vehicle, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 33-year-old Clearwater man is in critical condition after his car smashed into a parked car early on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Both Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash that happened at Court Street and Missouri Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Officials say a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu veered out of control, crashed into a parked car at a nearby business and then turned onto its side. Authorities say the driver was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

