Palm Harbor sushi restaurant breaking away from tradition with rice paper rolls

Seaweed can be one of the most dominant flavors in sushi. But if you aren't the biggest fan of the taste, you can experience all the fishy goodness without it, thanks to a new Palm Harbor restaurant.

Sushii paper offers classic sushi rolls, but uses rice paper and soy paper instead of seaweed.

"We want you to enjoy the fish instead of the seaweed," Sushii Paper owner Evan Huynh said.

The rice paper adds a different experience to the dishes as well.

The texture of the rice paper is chewy. If you eat seaweed fast enough, it's more crunchy.

If sushi isn't for you, Sushii Paper offers fresh bowls and Japanese brisket bowls.

Huynh said he feels good about breaking away from tradition to create a new option for customers.

"Nobody specializes in rice paper rolls for sushi," Hyunh shared. "We want to be different, let's see how this goes."

To visit Sushii Paper in Palm Harbor, you will find them located at 30617 U.S. Highway 19 North. To see their menu and hours, click here.

