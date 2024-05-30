Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa expected to bring big economic boost: ‘It is such a long time coming'

The Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa is becoming more than a place to rest your head at night.

"Our success is the community’s success," said Greg Ciaccio, the general manager of the resort.

A total of 117 employees have been hired, with the majority living in Palmetto. Ciaccio says local remains their focus.

"We promise and committed we are going to hire in Palmetto. We are going to do business in Palmetto. There’s so many vendors, stores, people who are here today who are living proof of what we are going to do," he said.

Community leaders have worked for nearly four decades to bring a hotel to the Bradenton Area Convention Center and Visitors Bureau.

"We will do our job to bring first time visitors, first time corporate visitors to this beautiful urban core. It will feed the urban core so it can continue to develop," said Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The resort includes 246 guest rooms, six suites, ballroom space and an oyster bar with what's described as "breathtaking views." It's expected to generate $5-7 million per year in tourism tax revenue.

"If we can invest tourism tax proceeds while at the same time creating assets that serve the residents at no cost to the residents that enhance the quality of life for the residents that live here, then we and the board of county commissioners have done our job," said Falcione.

The Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa will officially open to the public on June 18. Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant believes it will mark the beginning of future change for the area.

"We think it is a turning point for the city and really the anchor for future redevelopment to make Palmetto shine and to make people realize what a beautiful place to work, live and play," she said.

