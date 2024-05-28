Bradenton nursing home shooting suspect behind bars after hospital release

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say the man who crashed into the front of a nursing home and shot a deputy early on Friday morning was booked at the Manatee County Jail on Sunday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are still investigating why Sean Francis Calcutti, 40, drove his car into Aspire of Palma Sola Bay nursing home and started shooting.

Authorities say a deputy responded to a report of a car crashing through the front doors of the nursing home after he heard a call go out on a Bradenton Police Department’s radio channel around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

MCSO deputies were closer to the facility located in the 6300 block of Cortez Road West, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say when they arrived they learned Calcutti had shot at an employee and tried to get inside the building. The employee was not injured. When he couldn't get inside through a locked door, investigators say Calcutti shot a round through a window before running to the back of the property.

According to law enforcement, two patients inside the room were not hit by the bullet or injured by the broken glass.

MCSO says deputies broke up, took separate positions, and spotted Calcutti hiding near an outside air conditioning unit at the back of an adjacent business.

As deputies gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon and put his hands in the air, Calcutti shot at deputies multiple times and hit one deputy in the left arm, according to the sheriff's office. Both deputies returned fire, but authorities say Calcutti managed to get away unharmed.

While other units were responding, MCSO says one of the deputies applied a tourniquet to the injured deputy’s arm and took him to a nearby hospital in a patrol vehicle to save time. The injured deputy was treated for the gunshot wound and later released, according to officials.

Investigators say multiple law enforcement agencies helped deputies set up a perimeter around the facility and conducted a search.

After a few hours, an MCSO bloodhound found Calcutti about one-quarter mile away from the shooting scene where he was hiding while still armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

MCSO says Calcutti was taken into custody at 5:44 a.m. without incident. Deputies say he was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"This is a man who tried to kill one of my deputies. A man who tried to kill innocent civilians inside a nursing home. And this is the man who will hopefully spend a lot of time not only in the Wells Motel (the Manatee County Jail but also in the Dept. of Corrections, said Sheriff Rick Wells during a press conference on Friday. "This dirtbag has an extensive criminal history from not only the state of Florida but New York as well. He should not, in my opinion, even be walking the streets of Manatee County."

Officials say Calcutti was released from the hospital on Sunday and charged with attempted murder of a LEO, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and armed burglary.

He is being held on no bond, according to the sheriff's office.

MCOS says the names of the deputies involved in the shooting will be released at the conclusion of an internal investigation and they both remain on administrative leave.

