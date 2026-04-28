Palmetto pours millions into downtown redevelopment projects aimed at transforming city into a destination

The Brief The city of Palmetto is investing millions into redevelopment projects, including new retail, riverfront improvements and downtown revitalization. Leaders say the goal is to make Palmetto more than a pass-through city by creating walkable spaces while preserving its historic character. New projects include retail space near the Palmetto Marriott Resort, upgrades to Connor Park, the Palmetto Women’s Club renovation and a future mixed-use riverfront development.



For many drivers, Palmetto is simply the city you pass through on the way to somewhere else.

But city leaders say that perception is changing.

The backstory:

With major public and private investments underway, officials are working to turn Manatee County’s oldest city into a destination of its own, one that balances growth, tourism, and redevelopment with the charm of its historic roots.

The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is leading several projects designed to improve the downtown area and waterfront while encouraging more visitors and residents to spend time in the city.

CRA Executive Director Rowena Young said the goal is to create a vibrant downtown while protecting what makes Palmetto unique.

"We’ve been here since the 1800s," Young said. "It’s a quaint, historic, down-to-earth community where we want vibrancy, but we also want to keep the character of Palmetto."

One of the newest developments broke ground Tuesday: an 8,000-square-foot retail destination in front of the Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa.

The project is expected to open in December and will include a coffee shop, restaurant, and retail space aimed at improving walkability for hotel guests and visitors near the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

By the numbers:

Officials say the broader investment in the area is expected to bring significant economic returns.

Bradenton Area Tourism Director Elliott Falcione pointed to a $53 million investment tied to the convention center.

Falcione said that investment is projected to generate about $30 million annually in economic return for the area.

Other major projects include:

$1.7 million in streetscape improvements, including historic 10th Avenue West

$4.4 million renovation of the nearly 100-year-old Palmetto Women’s Club

$170,000 in storefront upgrade grants for local businesses

Redevelopment of Connor Park

A new Gulf Islands Ferry stop and nearby tavern development

Big picture view:

Vice Mayor and lifelong Palmetto resident Sunshine Joiner said one of the most anticipated projects is a mixed-use riverfront development near Riverside.

Joiner believes the project could become a defining gateway into the city.

"I feel like that is just going to be sort of the cornerstone piece," Joiner said. "It’s the thing that you’re going to see coming over the bridge into Palmetto."

City leaders say these projects are designed not just to attract tourists, but to create a stronger sense of place for residents who already call Palmetto home.

Why you should care:

Palmetto leaders say the city’s future depends on changing how people see it, from a place people drive through to one they choose to stop, visit and return to.

As redevelopment continues, officials hope the city’s history, waterfront and growing downtown will help shape that new identity.