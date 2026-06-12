10-year-old bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 52 near Hudson: FHP

article

The Brief A 10-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after being hit by two separate vehicles while trying to cross State Road 52 near Hudson. The child biked into the westbound lanes from a Circle K gas station before being hit by an SUV and launching into the path of a pickup truck. Emergency crews airlifted the severely injured child to an area hospital, while both drivers escaped the multi-vehicle crash without injury.



A 10-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross State Road 52 near Hudson, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Victory Drive in the Bayonet Point area.

The backstory:

Investigators say a 45-year-old Hudson woman was driving a Kia SUV westbound on SR-52 in the center lane when the child left a Circle K gas station parking lot at 7611 SR-52 on a bicycle and tried to cross the highway.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, the bicyclist rode directly into the path of the Kia and was hit. The impact of the crash launched the child in front of a second vehicle, a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old Riverview man who was traveling westbound in the inside lane.

What we know:

Troopers say the bicyclist was hit by the truck before coming to rest on the road.

The child suffered serious injuries and was flown to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries to either driver were reported, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the injured 10-year-old child or the two other drivers involved.