Florida man claims he ‘asked God a million times’ to allow him to kill father: MCSO

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The Brief A Dunnellon man faces a second-degree murder charge after investigators said he confessed to killing his father. Authorities discovered human remains in a freshly dug backyard area during a property search on NW 225th Avenue. The suspect claimed he was doing God's work, alleging his father was attempting to connect with satanic people.



A 25-year-old man faces a homicide charge after investigators said he confessed to murdering his father and burying him in a Dunnellon backyard to evade arrest.

Andres Bahamon was already in custody on an evidence tampering charge when he admitted to killing 43-year-old Andres Bahamon-Prada, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Marion County homicide investigation

What we know:

The investigation began on May 16 when a family member told deputies that Bahamon-Prada had not been seen since May 7.

Deputies said they found evidence of foul play and handed the case to major crimes detectives, who obtained a search warrant for a property at 2180 NW 225th Avenue in Dunnellon on May 18.

During the search, detectives said they found freshly dug dirt in the backyard containing human remains later identified as the missing father.

According to MCSO, investigators also gathered items with suspected dried blood inside the home, making Bahamon their primary suspect.

Bahamon had been held at the Marion County Jail since May 19 for tampering with evidence in the missing person case.

When detectives attempted another jailhouse interview after he initially refused to speak, they said Bahamon confessed to the killing.

He reportedly told detectives he "asked God a million times" to let him kill his father, claiming he was doing God's work because his father was "trying to link up with satanic people" and trying to kill him.

According to MCSO, Bahamon gave extensive details on the murder and burial, leading authorities to charge him with second-degree murder.

Unanswered elements of the case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or the specific cause of Bahamon-Prada's death. The sheriff's office has not disclosed what specific weapon or method was used during the fatal encounter.

Current custody status

What's next:

Bahamon remains held at the Marion County Jail. Records show he is being detained without bond following his upgraded murder charge.