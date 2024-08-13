Palmetto police shoot man accused of pointing rifle at officers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is in the hospital after Palmetto police say they shot him in self-defense after he pulled a gun on them on Tuesday morning.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott D. Tyler said officers went to a home in the 700 block of 8th St. W. because a man was making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived, the man pointed a rifle at them, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

The man was struck by a bullet and taken to Blake Hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery on Tuesday morning, but his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

