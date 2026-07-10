Pasco County traffic alert: Deadly crash closes I-75 southbound lanes in Wesley Chapel: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A deadly crash Friday morning near mile marker 279 has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel, creating a lengthy backup during the morning commute, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pasco County deadly crash
What we know:
Florida Department of Transportation cameras show emergency vehicles blocking all lanes as crews respond to the scene. Traffic is backed up and being diverted to the Wesley Chapel Boulevard exit.
Alternate route guidance
What you can do:
Motorists traveling on I-75 southbound in the Wesley Chapel area should expect significant delays and may want to seek alternate routes until the crash is cleared.
Drivers are urged to slow down, move over for emergency responders when possible, and allow extra travel time.
Interstate emergency response
What we don't know:
The exact number of vehicles involved in the crash and whether anyone else was injured has not been confirmed. At this time, FHP has not said when southbound lanes in the area will reopen.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol and FDOT traffic cameras.