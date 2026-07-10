Pasco County traffic alert: Deadly crash closes I-75 southbound lanes in Wesley Chapel: FHP

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The Brief A fatal crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Wesley Chapel has closed all traffic lanes near mile marker 279, and is causing massive morning delays, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. State troopers are diverting all southbound vehicles away from the highway at the Wesley Chapel Boulevard exit. Emergency crews remain at the scene, and drivers are urged to seek alternate paths.



A deadly crash Friday morning near mile marker 279 has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Wesley Chapel, creating a lengthy backup during the morning commute, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pasco County deadly crash

What we know:

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show emergency vehicles blocking all lanes as crews respond to the scene. Traffic is backed up and being diverted to the Wesley Chapel Boulevard exit.

Alternate route guidance

What you can do:

Motorists traveling on I-75 southbound in the Wesley Chapel area should expect significant delays and may want to seek alternate routes until the crash is cleared.

Drivers are urged to slow down, move over for emergency responders when possible, and allow extra travel time.

Interstate emergency response

What we don't know:

The exact number of vehicles involved in the crash and whether anyone else was injured has not been confirmed. At this time, FHP has not said when southbound lanes in the area will reopen.