Waymo expansion: Driverless robotaxi rollout in Tampa sparks safety debate

The Brief Waymo is preparing to launch fully driverless robotaxis on Tampa streets, beginning with employee-only rides before expanding to the general public. The Alphabet-owned tech company has been testing vehicles with human safety operators in the area since December 2025. The driverless expansion has sparked a fresh safety debate over regulatory oversight, corporate transparency and vehicle liability.



Your next rideshare in the city could arrive completely empty as a major autonomous vehicle company shifts into its next phase of local testing.

Tampa driverless expansion

What we know:

Waymo has been testing its fleet on Tampa streets since December 2025. The Alphabet-owned company already offers public rides in Orlando and Miami and plans to expand fully autonomous service to Tampa, San Diego, Las Vegas and Denver.

RELATED: Waymo rolls out driverless cars on Tampa streets

The rollout is also raising questions about safety, liability and who is responsible if something goes wrong. Longtime insurance executive and Florida gubernatorial candidate Frank Russo says the expansion should come with additional oversight.

"We must understand risk and reward," he said. "It's great for technology, but what is the reward for the citizens?"

Courtesy: Waymo.

Russo, who spent more than 40 years working in the insurance industry, wants more transparency before this rollout expands.

"We need to find out how many more cars they plan to put on the roads," he said. "I want to see the safety models that were put in place and how we evaluate them."

Autonomous fleet timeline

Waymo offers rides in 10 cities nationwide. Although the tech company has faced several setbacks in recent months.

Timeline:

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a robotaxi drove through illegal fireworks in San Francisco. In May, Waymo temporarily suspended operations in six cities after autonomous vehicles drove through flooded streets.

In Austin, robotaxis have also repeatedly and illegally passed stopped school buses.

Courtesy: Waymo.

What they're saying:

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin says regulation of autonomous ride-share vehicles falls to the state, while the city enforces its own roadway rules.

"The state of Florida is the one that regulates everything around ride-share operations," he said. "The City of Tampa doesn't. Waymo will conform with our rules and regulations."

Despite skepticism and safety concerns, Clendenin believes autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in our future.

"We see driverless vehicles going into space," he concluded. "If they can go to space, I think they can ride down Kennedy Boulevard."

Deployment next steps

What's next:

Waymo has not announced when public rides will begin in Tampa. For now, fully autonomous rides will be limited to Alphabet employees before expanding to everyone else.