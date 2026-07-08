Pasco County shooting: Surviving victim recounts ambush while clearing property

The Brief A New Port Richey ambush left a man dead and a woman recovering after they were shot by a neighbor. The woman who survived recounted the terrifying moment a neighbor opened fire during the March attack.



A woman in New Port Richey is recovering almost four months after she and her ex-husband were ambushed while clearing land.

Pasco County ambush

What we know:

Michele Violette and her ex-husband and close friend, Bruce Parks, were clearing a property in New Port Richey in March when they heard gunshots coming from a neighbor.

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Pictured: Bruce Parks.

"Just trying to have something that we could leave for our kids and our grandkids," Violette said. "A place that they could go and enjoy nature."

Pasco County deputies say, as Parks called 911, Aaron Rodriguez came towards them and started shooting at them. According to court records, Rodriguez shot Parks while he was on the phone with 911 and begging him not to shoot.

What they're saying:

"When I seen him turn and look at me, I started to run," Violette said. "And all I could think of is, I did not want to get shot in the back."

Pictured: Michele Violette.

Violette says she tried to run away, but couldn't escape fast enough.

"I just stopped and turned to the right, and that's when he looked me right in the eyes, and he shot me," she said.

She then stumbled to a home nearby, where the neighbors tried to help render aid until first responders got there.

"I just remember I put my hand on the window and their door opened, and I just like fell in the door," Violette said. "And I remember saying, 'He shot me.'"

Parks died from his injuries. Rodriguez was arrested after a shootout with deputies outside his home, and he now faces several charges, including murder and attempted murder, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't confirmed a motive behind the attack or the total number of shots fired during the shootout with deputies.

Future legal steps

What's next:

Rodriguez remains in custody and is expected to have a pre-trial hearing in Pasco County on Friday.

Violette has started a fundraiser to help cover her medical recovery and rebuild her business.