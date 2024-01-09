Pasco County wildlife officials ask for input on extending scallop season

Wildlife officials in Pasco County are asking for residents to weigh-in on possibly extending the scallop season.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is hosting a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Right now, the county has a 10-day season, but a longer trial season was set by an executive order last year to see what an extension may look like.

Based on feedback, wildlife officials are recommending a 40-day season that would begin on July 10 and run through August 18.

Click here for more information.

