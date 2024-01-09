Expand / Collapse search
Pasco County wildlife officials ask for input on extending scallop season

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

ANCLOTE KEY, Fla. - Wildlife officials in Pasco County are asking for residents to weigh-in on possibly extending the scallop season. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is hosting a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Right now, the county has a 10-day season, but a longer trial season was set by an executive order last year to see what an extension may look like. 

Based on feedback, wildlife officials are recommending a 40-day season that would begin on July 10 and run through August 18. 

Click here for more information.  
 