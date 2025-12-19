A redevelopment proposal for 30 acres of property could soon reshape parts of East Ybor City

The Brief A redevelopment proposal could soon reshape parts of East Ybor City, with plans calling for a mix of residential, office, retail and hotel space across roughly 30 acres. Tampa developer Darryl Shaw has filed plans with the city to rezone dozens of parcels under a planned development, signaling a shift toward a more walkable, family-friendly vision for the historic area. Community leaders say the proposal aims to reconnect Ybor City with its cultural roots while moving beyond its party-centric reputation. City leaders say the concept prioritizes preserving history while guiding future growth east of Ybor’s historic core.



One of Tampa Bay’s largest developers has filed plans with the city to redevelop about 30 acres of property in East Ybor City into a large-scale, mixed-use district that blends business, residential, retail and hotel space.

What we know:

Darryl Shaw, one of Tampa Bay’s most well-known developers, filed the plans this week. The filing does not spell out final designs, but it does include artist renderings and requests to rezone about 60 parcels under a planned development designation.

The proposed area stretches from 19th Street near the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, south of Palm Avenue, north of Sixth Avenue, and west of the Selmon Expressway. The sheriff’s office site, which is slated to be moved to a new location, could be redeveloped as part of the project.

According to planning documents and a spokesperson for Shaw, the proposal allows for up to 2.9 million square feet of residential, office, commercial retail and hotel space. Low-rise buildings are proposed within the Historic District, with mid-rise and high-rise development planned outside of it.

The plan also includes a pedestrian passage along Ninth Avenue between North 20th and North 21st streets, streetscape improvements along East Seventh Avenue, and several pocket parks, including gateway parks and a new 23rd Street Park.

Design elements emphasize, "human-scale development, preservation of architectural character, reconstructed streets near the sheriff’s office area, and sidewalk improvements aimed at encouraging ground-level activity."

East Ybor, meanwhile, is known for its deep cultural roots, but over time the area became more closely associated with nightlife.

What they're saying:

Leaders with the Ybor City Historical Society say the new proposal could help rebalance that identity.

"That’s what Ybor City was known as, just a party area. And it’s not what Ybor historically was," said Vinny Dolan, chair of the Ybor City Historical Society.

Dolan says the filing by developer Darryl Shaw suggests a move back toward Ybor’s original character, with an emphasis on livability and everyday activity.

"I think that it’s really an effort to move back into that direction, to make it family friendly, to make it walkable," Dolan said. "So, you have people out there walking their dogs, walking their kids, going to the park."

Courtesy: Morris Adjmi Architects

Some business owners in Ybor say they are still unsure how their shops would fit into the potential redevelopment, but many are watching closely and are optimistic about what could come next.

City Reaction:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the proposal stands apart from Shaw’s Water Street Tampa development in downtown and fits the city’s long-term vision for Ybor.

"I love the way he’s planned all of this with the higher density on the outside and where it comes into the historic district and melds right in with that history," Castor said. "He is developing in such a thoughtful way that preserves the history and the culture of Ybor City."

What's next:

Shaw declined an on-camera interview, but said in a statement:

"The Project will transform underutilized lots near and within Historic Ybor City, welcoming new residents, businesses, and visitors, extending eastward the vibrancy of one of America’s most iconic neighborhoods. With an emphasis on human-scaled design, the redevelopment will harmonize with Ybor City’s rich architectural heritage, linking the historic core with future development in East Ybor, bridging the past and future Ybor City."

Courtesy: Morris Adjmi Architects

The proposal must still go through city review and approval processes before any construction begins.