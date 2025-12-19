FAA warns holiday travelers about lithium batteries, banned gifted at Tampa International Airport

The Brief The FAA is warning travelers about flying with and packing lithium batteries during the holidays. Items with batteries must be in carry-on luggage and not checked. The FAA is seeing an increase in banned items, including power banks that exceed allowable watts.



With holiday travel peaking on the last Friday before Christmas, federal officials are urging travelers to double-check what they pack, especially when it comes to lithium batteries and battery-powered gifts.

The Federal Aviation Administration said lithium batteries are increasingly causing safety concerns on flights, including fires sparked by items passengers pack every day.

What they're saying:

Lithium batteries are found in more items than many travelers realize, according to Ben Supko, an FAA security and hazardous materials safety official.

"Hazardous materials are a lot of times the things you bring on the aircraft — your cell phone, tablet, vape device, or spare batteries for a camera," Supko said.

Those same batteries are also common in holiday gifts, including:

Children’s toys

Power tools

Video game controllers

Laptops and electronics

The FAA said items with lithium batteries must be packed in carry-on bags, not checked luggage. That way, if a battery overheats or catches fire, the flight crew can respond immediately.

"They’re trained for this," Supko said. "They’ve practiced it and know what to do in the event of a lithium battery fire or heat event."

What items are being confiscated?

The FAA is also warning travelers about large power banks, power stations and generators — items that are not allowed on planes if they exceed 160 watt-hours.

Officials said they’ve seen a recent spike in confiscations, especially at Tampa International Airport and Miami International Airport.

"If it exceeds the limit, it will be confiscated," Supko said. "And, you could face civil and criminal penalties."

Dig deeper:

Not sure how powerful your battery is? The FAA recommended using the PAXSAFE website, which includes a calculator to help travelers determine watt-hours before arriving at the airport.

"There’s a simple way to check before you travel," Supko said.

What you can do:

The FAA has published a lithium battery checklist to help travelers avoid delays, confiscations or missed flights. Travelers are encouraged to review it before heading to the airport, especially when flying with gifts.

Here are some guidelines officials are urging travelers to check:

Spare batteries: Must be in carry-on baggage only.

Installed batteries: Devices like laptops and cell phones should also be in carry-on baggage.

Protection: Protect spare batteries by keeping them in their original packaging, taping the terminals, or placing them in individual bags to prevent short circuits.

Damaged batteries: Do not carry any damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries.

Watt-hour limits: There are limits based on watt-hours (Wh).

0−100 Wh: Allowed in carry-on. (Examples include laptops, cell phones and most power banks)

101−160 Wh: Allowed in carry-on with airline approval and are limited to two per person. (Examples include power tools and medium power banks)

Above 160 Wh: Forbidden. (Examples include generators, large power banks and power stations)