Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered teen

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they say is missing and endangered.

The sheriff's office says Mileydi Ramirez was last seen around noon Wednesday in the area of Oak Street near Dade City.

Ramirez is described as 5 feet tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Mileydi Ramirez courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was seen wearing a white jacket, red pajama pants and gray slippers, according to PCSO.

Anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online by clicking here.

