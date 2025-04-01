7-Eleven customer shot, killed by worker during dispute at Tampa store: TPD

The Brief An employee at 7-Eleven shot and killed a customer on Monday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. It happened at the store in the 10000 block of N. Nebraska Ave. It's not known whether the employee, who police say is cooperating with the investigation, will face any charges.



A man died after Tampa police say a 7-Eleven worker shot him during a dispute on Monday night.

What we know:

According to TPD, officers responded to 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of N. Nebraska Ave. around 6:15 p.m. and found the customer with a gunshot wound.

Tampa police say a 7-Eleven employee and shot and killed a customer during a dispute at the store off Nebraska Ave.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The store employee is cooperating with investigators, according to TPD.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.

It's not clear what led to the dispute. It's also not known whether the employee will face any criminal charges.

