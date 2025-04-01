7-Eleven customer shot, killed by worker during dispute at Tampa store: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died after Tampa police say a 7-Eleven worker shot him during a dispute on Monday night.
What we know:
According to TPD, officers responded to 7-Eleven in the 10000 block of N. Nebraska Ave. around 6:15 p.m. and found the customer with a gunshot wound.
Tampa police say a 7-Eleven employee and shot and killed a customer during a dispute at the store off Nebraska Ave.
Police say the man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
The store employee is cooperating with investigators, according to TPD.
What we don't know:
The names and ages of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.
It's not clear what led to the dispute. It's also not known whether the employee will face any criminal charges.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
