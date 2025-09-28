Pasco Pride Festival moves forward with community support

The Brief Tampa Pride recently announced it will cancel its 2026 event due to political and financial pressures. Pasco Pride took a different approach this year, spreading events across downtown New Port Richey with the help of local businesses and volunteers. Organizers say turnout and support exceeded expectations, despite limited sponsorships.



Pasco Pride held its annual festival this weekend in downtown New Port Richey, marking a strong show of community resilience.

Instead of the usual park setting, organizers worked with local businesses and volunteers to host events across multiple venues, from drag shows at the historic Richey Suncoast Theatre to live music at downtown hotspots.

The backstory:

The nonprofit was forced to cancel its 2023 event after Hurricane Helene swept through the region just days before it was scheduled. This year, with fewer paid sponsors than ever before, leaders leaned heavily on grassroots efforts.

"We actually, for the first time ever, had to close the volunteer form early because we had so many sign ups," said Executive Director Diana Shanks.

What they're saying:

"When the queer community comes together to put something on in Pasco County, it’s so innovative and scrappy and DIY in a way in which I really love," Shanks said.

"This year, in particular, we thought that it would be a good opportunity to host things in closed areas in a way that everybody could feel safe," said Kate Connolly, Richey Suncoast Theatre President.

"It really means a lot to see a healthy and robust community just surrounding the LGBTQ+ community," said Brianna Patenaude, singer.

Local perspective:

Attendees described the festival as warm and welcoming. One first-time Pride attendee, Jair Marrero, said the event felt "like a big family reunion." Businesses such as The Florida Room added unique touches, including a community "dream board" for visitors to share messages of pride.

What's next:

While the day included a small protest presence, organizers said the festival remained peaceful. Pasco Pride hopes to continue the downtown model in future years, expanding its partnerships with local venues and businesses.

