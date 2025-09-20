Tampa Pride Takes One-Year Hiatus, Citing Economic and Political Challenges

The Brief Tampa Pride says it will pause its parade and events in 2026 after more than a decade in Ybor City. Leaders blame funding cuts, lost sponsorships, and the end of DEI programs in Florida. Organizers hope grassroots support could bring the event back in 2027.



What we know:

Tampa Pride, the nonprofit behind the city’s annual parade and festival, announced it will take a one-year break in 2026. The event has been a fixture in Ybor City since 2014, drawing more than 60,000 people each year.

In a statement posted on social media, organizers pointed to "the current political and economic climate, including challenges with corporate sponsorships, reductions in county, state and federal grant funding, and the discontinuation of DEI programs under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis."

Former Tampa Pride President Carrie West said the group refuses to go into debt. "We never have, we always paid our bills," he said. Hosting the events costs about $426,000 annually for permitting, security, and insurance.

What they're saying:

West said, "We’re bringing multi-millions into the city of Tampa. We pack up the hotels in Downtown Tampa and Ybor City."

Rachel Covello, LGBTQ+ Advocate: "The fact that they have a pride parade now means so much to the city that it’s here… I think it is important that we go back to our roots and keep these events going even if we have to scale them back."

Why you should care:

The pause leaves Tampa without one of its largest LGBTQ+ celebrations and a major economic driver for the city. Advocates say it reflects broader cutbacks in LGBTQ+ support across Florida.

What's next:

Organizers say they are "open to new, fresh ideas" and hope community support will revive the event in 2027.