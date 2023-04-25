PCSO: 2 arrested in ‘ambush’ murder of motorcyclist in Bartow

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a motorcyclist in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 34-year-old man was ambushed while riding a motorcycle in the unincorporated area of Bartow on March 26.

First responders responding to reports of a dirt bike crash on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow shortly before 2:10 p.m. found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to an autopsy, a bullet entered the victim’s lower right back and traveled through his kidney, diaphragm, and lung.

Witnesses told detectives they heard at least one gunshot in the area.

PCSO says the suspect, along with a woman who has been charged as an accessory to a capital felony were arrested in Delaware in April and were booked into the Polk County Jail Monday night.

The accused shooter has been charged with first-degree murder.

