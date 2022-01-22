PCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in Lake Wales

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that claimed three lives Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on SR 60, approximately one mile east of CR 630 East, in Lake Wales.

According to deputies, a Pathfinder being driven by an adult male was traveling west on SR 60 when it entered the eastbound lanes and hit a Jeep Wrangler head-on. The Jeep immediately caught fire and the driver, a 62-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie, and her passenger, a 52-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie, were killed.

The driver of the Pathfinder was also declared deceased at the scene.

A black Chevy Impala that was headed east behind the Jeep swerved to avoid the collision, but the passenger side of the car struck the rear of the Pathfinder. The driver said she was experiencing back pain and was taken to the hospital. None of her passengers were injured.

