PCSO: Father, 10-year-old girl drown off Pass-a-Grille

A father and daughter were killed Sunday evening in a rip current off Pass-a-Grille beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 42-year-old Michael Stephens was at the beach with his daughters, 10-year-old Isabella Stephens, 13-year-old Trinity Stephens, and 20-year-old Brittany Stephens shortly before 6:45 p.m. when the drowning occurred.

According to PCSO, Michael Stephens, Isabella Stephens, Brittney Stephens, and Brittney Stephen's boyfriend, 20-year-old Jessie Johnson, were in the water when they noticed an outgoing rip current beginning to strengthen.

According to detectives, Johnson helped his girlfriend out of the water and went back in to help Michael and Isabella Stephens, but they were too far from shore and the current was too strong.

While Johnson was trying to rescue the father and daughter, Trinity Stephens called 911 and passed the phone to a passerby.

Michael and Isabella Stephens were located by deputies about half of a mile off the coast shortly before 8 p.m.

The pair were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators say the drownings do not appear to be suspicious.

The incident is under investigation.