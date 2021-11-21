Expand / Collapse search

PCSO investigating crash that killed 88-year-old woman

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pinellas County
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Sylvia Gurzynski, 88, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in the area of Belcher Road and Spanish Vistas Drive in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Gurzynski was traveling westbound on Spanish Vistas Drive and stopped at Belcher Road around 11:30 a.m. At the same time, A Ford Explorer driven by 18-year-old Arthur Ames was traveling northbound on Belcher Road. 

According to PCSO, Gurzynski slowly began to roll into the curb lane of northbound Belcher Road and was struck by the Ford Explorer.

Gurzynski died at the scene. 

Ames and his passenger were not injured. 

The crash is under investigation. 

