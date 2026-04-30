Temple Terrace police officer arrested following deadly crash: FHP

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The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a Temple Terrace police officer in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Fowler Avenue on Wednesday, April 15. The arrest is based on the Florida Highway Patrol’s independent investigation. City officials said the actions the officer took are not consistent with their policies.



A Temple Terrace police officer has been arrested and fired after being involved in a deadly crash that killed a 6-year-old.

What we know:

According to FHP, Zachary Krug, 25, was traveling over 100 miles per hour along East Fowler Avenue on April 15. East Fowler Avenue has a posted 50 mile speed limit. Officials say Krug was not taking any law enforcement action.

The former officer had been working with the Temple Terrace Police Department since the beginning of 2024.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

In addition to the criminal investigation, TTPD conducted an internal administrative investigation and determined the officer acted in violation of department policy, city rules, regulations and applicable laws.

TTPD said they have since terminated Krug and are fully cooperating with FHP.

What they're saying:

In a press release, Temple Terrace city officials stated the following:

"We remain deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this crash and extend our continued condolences to the victim's family and loved ones. We fully support the Florida Highway Patrol's independent investigation and the actions they are taking based on their findings."

FHP has charged the former officer with the following:

Vehicular homicide

Three counts of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury

On April 30, Krug surrendered to FHP troopers at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Krug is being held without bond, with a first appearance set for Friday, May 1.

The backstory:

PREVIOUS: Child dies following crash involving Temple Terrace police officer: FHP

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound in the turn lane of Fowler Avenue approaching North Drive shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, with an 8-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl in the vehicle.

As the driver made a U-turn at the intersection, troopers said she turned in the path of a Temple Terrace police officer who was driving a TTPD Ford Explorer that had been traveling westbound in the center lane of East Fowler Avenue approaching North Drive.

Post-impact, both vehicles spun around and came to a final rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.

Both drivers and the passengers were taken to local hospitals.

Troopers said the 6-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Pathfinder, died at the hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash.

According to FHP, the 8-year-old involved in the crash still remains in the hospital.