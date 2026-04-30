Thonotosassa estate for sale considered most expensive in Tampa area at $115 million: 'It's really enchanting'

The Brief An 87-acre mansion is on the market for $115 million, which makes it the most expensive in the Tampa area. The listing agent said it was built in 2012 and features nine bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a 24-car automotive museum, a gym, and a bowling alley, among other amenities. The home was listed a week ago and already has two prospective, out-of-town buyers.



An 87-acre estate in Hillsborough County is on the market for $115 million, which the listing agent says is the most expensive in the Tampa area.

The backstory:

The Oaks Estate sits at 12321 Fort King Highway in Thonotosassa and is considered an 87-acre lakefront property.

Courtesy: Luxhunters Productions & One Sotheby's International Realty

Eddy Martinez, the listing agent with One Sotheby's International Realty, said the architecture is something like you'd see in Europe.

"The roads are paved in brick and antique brick. I've been told there's 250,000 antique bricks they got from Ybor City. It's amazing. It's like you're in the English countryside with all those intricate private roads inside the estate," he explained.

Timeline:

Martinez explained the estate was built in 2012 by the Lazy Days RV Founder.

Courtesy: Luxhunters Productions & One Sotheby's International Realty

"Every single inch of the estate was really designed with intention," Martinez added. "As grand as the scale is of this compound, you always feel cozy if that even makes sense."

The current owners are from the Midwest and bought the property in 2021 to use as a family compound for vacation, so it is not their primary residence.

Luxury features

The authentic French Normandy château features more than 42,000 square feet, which houses nine bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms. That's not all.

Courtesy: Luxhunters Productions & One Sotheby's International Realty

24-car automotive museum

Gym

Bowling alley

Pool and pool house

Go-cart circuit

Pro-equestrian riding facility with a six-stall barn

Service complex for estate operations

What they're saying:

Martinez said that the whole property is geared toward nature and features cypress trees and mature oaks.

"As you approach the guard house, you feel like you have arrived at St. Regis," Martinez said. "You know, it's just, European architecture is everywhere."

Courtesy: Luxhunters Productions & One Sotheby's International Realty

And seeing the property both during the day and night is a treat.

"When you pass the guard house, then you're on this private interior road which has a canopy of really mature oaks, and it goes on forever," Martinez explained. "I don't know if it's better at night or during the day. At night, the oaks are illuminated, so it's really enchanting. You're just like in Alice and Wonderland. You're in a different place."

What's next:

The home was listed a week ago, and they have two prospective, out-of-town buyers.

Courtesy: Luxhunters Productions & One Sotheby's International Realty

They have already gone through a vigorous vetting process.