Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Nebraska Avenue

Tampa police are investigating a crash on Nebraska Avenue that critically injured a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at N. Nebraska Avenue and E. 21st Avenue.

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian is cooperating with their investigation.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, all lanes of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. Floribraska Avenue are closed at E. 21st Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

