Pedestrian hit & killed in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police are investigating a crash on Wednesday night that killed a person trying to cross a busy road.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. along Gandy Boulevard east of U.S. 19.
According to police, the pedestrian, whose identity hasn't been released, was not in a marked crosswalk and was hit by an SUV.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
