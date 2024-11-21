Pedestrian hit & killed in Pinellas Park

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas Park police are investigating a crash on Wednesday night that killed a person trying to cross a busy road.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. along Gandy Boulevard east of U.S. 19.

According to police, the pedestrian, whose identity hasn't been released, was not in a marked crosswalk and was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

