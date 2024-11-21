Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit & killed in Pinellas Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 21, 2024 6:38am EST
Pinellas Park
    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police are investigating a crash on Wednesday night that killed a person trying to cross a busy road.

    It happened around 10:15 p.m. along Gandy Boulevard east of U.S. 19.

    According to police, the pedestrian, whose identity hasn't been released, was not in a marked crosswalk and was hit by an SUV.

    The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

